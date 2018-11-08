By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 8, 2018

HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) - Eastbound Interstate 40 was closed in Holbrook and traffic routed through the northern Arizona community Thursday morning after authorities discovered a dead body on the freeway.

Trooper Kameron Lee said the body was located after authorities received a report of what was described as “debris” on I-40.

Lee said a vehicle that struck the body was located and that the freeway was closed so authorities could investigate the incident.


