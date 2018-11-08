NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed at a Brooklyn Target store when a late-night dispute involving five men turned violent.
WNBC says the alleged gunman was being chased when the shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, just as the store was about to close.
Police also say one of the men in the group had a machete.
The incident occurred at City Point, an upscale shopping center on Albee Square in Downtown Brooklyn.
The shooter and three other men were taken into custody.
