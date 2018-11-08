The deadly Southern California shooting took place at a bar popular with students from several local universities, including two Christian colleges, on the venue’s college night.

Students from California State University Channel Islands, California Lutheran University, and Pepperdine University were among those at the Borderline Bar & Grill when a gunman opened fire Wednesday night, killing 12 before committing suicide.

“I know we don’t have all the details in yet, but you know, it just feels like an attack on our community,” Nick Steinwender, Cal Lutheran student body president, told KTLA-TV in Los Angeles.

The Echo News, Cal Lutheran’s student newspaper, reported that several students were injured in the mass shooting at the bar located about four miles from campus in Thousand Oaks.

Several Cal Lutheran students have been exiting Borderline and several are in the hospital with injuries. One student, Ferdinand Diamese, said he had been trying to help people get out and left with a wrist injury. #BorderlineBarShooting — The Echo News (@CLUEchonews) November 8, 2018

Cal Lutheran sophomore Santos Tecum said he crawled across the bar floor and played dead while the attacker was shooting. Tecum was rescued by SWAT and sustained minor elbow and knee injuries. — The Echo News (@CLUEchonews) November 8, 2018

Mr. Steinwender said he and other students rushed to the scene after receiving text messages about the shooting, which coincided with the bar’s “College Country Night.”

Cal Lutheran, with an enrollment of about 4,000, cancelled classes Thursday, but that counseling services would be available. A campus vigil was scheduled for Samuelson Chapel.

“We all share the grief at the events of last evening that have affected all of us,” Cal Lutheran said in a statement. “Given the tragedy and uncertainties, and as discussed in the CLU ALERT, classes are canceled today, 11/8/2018.”

In a statement, Pepperdine University, a Christian college, said it was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic events that unfolded last night at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.”

“The University has confirmed that several Pepperdine students were in attendance at the time of the shooting, and University officials have been working with law enforcement to confirm their well-being,” the statement said.

Pepperdine is located in Malibu about 20 miles from the popular bar and dance club. Also nearby are Moorpark College, a community college, and Cal State Channel Islands, both situated about 12 miles from the bar.

Five CSU Channel Islands students who were on the scene Wednesday night returned to campus safely, according to the university President Erika D. Beck.

“Our hearts are broken and we extend our deepest condolences to all of the victims, their families, friends and, indeed, our entire community,” Ms. Beck said in a statement.

Moorpark College released a statement saying classes would remain open but that faculty and students were welcome to adjust their schedules.

Authorities identified the gunman as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a Marine veteran with a history of erratic behavior.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.