INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags at state facilities across Indiana should be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Holcomb’s office said Thursday that flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

Holcomb also asks Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

Authorities say a hooded Marine combat veteran dressed all in black opened fire Wednesday night at the bar, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life.





