Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons will try to force a vote next week on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller.

Flake announced the move Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replaced him with loyal ally Matt Whitaker. Whitaker is expected to oversee Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Trump’s 2016 Republican campaign and Russia.

Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill in April. It would give special counsels a 10-day window to seek review of a firing.

The senators will ask for consent to vote on the bill, but any senator can object.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi scheduled a call Thursday for Democrats to discuss their response.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.