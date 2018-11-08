One of the women who accused former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of physical abuse is demanding that he donate millions of dollars left in his campaign coffers to women’s shelters and domestic abuse programs.

Michelle Manning Barish tweeted that Thursday in reaction to a special prosecutor’s decision not to charge Schneiderman over allegations he abused several women.

Manning Barish wrote that she needs an admission of wrongdoing and an apology “or I will fight.”

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Thursday she had concluded that statutes of limitations and other legal impediments made it impossible to charge Schneiderman.

Schneiderman said through a publicist that he didn’t consider the decision an exoneration. The Democrat apologized for any pain he’d caused.





