TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A woman who appeared on the reality show “Big Brother” is accused of ramming the car of another woman who was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

The News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina, obtained a Tampa, Florida police report that says 36-year-old Christmas Abbott confronted Samantha Jane Morse at a gym in August and drove her SUV into Morse’s sedan twice.

The report says Abbott told an officer she “lost it” because Morse was cheating with her child’s father. Abbott was eight months pregnant with the child of Morse’s boyfriend, Benjamin Bunn.

Abbott was taken to a Tampa jail but wasn’t processed because of her pregnancy. She was booked Nov. 6 and released on her own recognizance.

It's unclear whether the Raleigh CrossFit gym owner has a lawyer.





