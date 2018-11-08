DEVELOPING:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized after breaking ribs in a fall Wednesday night, according to reports.

The 85-year-old justice fell at the Court, The Associated Press reported. The mishap occurred on the same day that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were to attend the investiture of new Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh at the high court.

Justice Ginsburg initially went home after falling Wednesday night, but went to George Washington University Hospital Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort, the Supreme Court press office explained in a statement.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this report.





