HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester won a third term by holding on to his base and poaching enough Montana voters who supported President Donald Trump in 2016.

Tester defeated Republican Matt Rosendale in Tuesday’s election in a close race highlighted by Trump’s four rallies in support of Rosendale.

Despite the president’s involvement, 14 percent of those who reported voting for Trump in 2016 voted for the Democratic incumbent, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters in Montana.

In particular, 20 percent of women who voted for Trump said they were supporting Tester, compared with 8 percent of men who voted for Trump.

Nearly all people who identified themselves as Democrats stuck with Tester.

Tester also did well with independents, getting the support of nearly two-thirds of them.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.