SYDNEY (AP) - Police in the Australian city of Melbourne say they have shot a man who made stabbing gestures at two officers.
Victoria state police tweeted they initially responded to a report of a car fire in the city late Friday afternoon.
Police said the man who was shot was arrested and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported two other people had been treated for stab wounds.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.