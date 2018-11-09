DOVER, N.H. (AP) - A judge has ruled that New Hampshire authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of two women can examine recordings made by an Amazon Echo speaker with the Alexa voice assistant.

Timothy Verrill, of Dover, is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of 48-year-old Christine Sullivan and 32-year-old Jenna Pellegrini at a Farmington home in January 2017.

Verrill pleaded not guilty and faces trial in May 2019.

Prosecutors believe there are Echo recordings capturing the attack on Sullivan and removal of her body that could be found on the server maintained by Amazon.com. They also requested information identifying cellular devices linked to the speaker.

A message was left with Amazon on Friday. Last year, Amazon dropped its objection to an Echo search warrant in a death investigation after a suspect, who owned the speaker, agreed to release the information.





