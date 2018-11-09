Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s nephew said his aunt is bouncing back quickly after she was hospitalized for three broken ribs on Thursday.

Daniel Stiepleman told Reuters at Thursday night’s premiere of “On the Basis of Sex,” a movie about Justice Ginsburg’s early career, that his aunt was “doing great.”

“The last I heard she was up and working, of course, because what else would she be doing, and cracking jokes,” Mr. Stiepleman told the outlet. “I can’t promise they were good jokes, but they were jokes.”

The 85-year-old justice checked into George Washington University Hospital early Thursday morning after suffering a fall in her office at the Supreme Court the night before.

It was the latest health scare for the oldest member of the high court, who previously battled two forms of cancer and suffered two broken ribs in 2012.





