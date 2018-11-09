A federal grand jury in New York on Friday returned a 30-count indictment against suspected mail bomb suspect mail bomber Cesar Sayoc.

The charges include use of a weapon of mass destruction, interstate transportation and receipt of explosives, threatening mailing of interstate communications and illegal mailing of explosives. If convicted on all charges, Mr. Sayoc, 56, could face life in prison.

Mr. Sayoc was arrested on Oct. 26 near Miami. Authorities say DNA and fingerprint evidence link him to the crime.

He is accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Trump, including former CIA director John Brennan, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, actor Robert DeNiro, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the CNN news network.

The indictment does not mention or include federal prosecutors’ allegation that Mr. Sayoc mailed a pipe bomb to former President Obama.

All told, Mr. Sayoc is alleged to have mailed 16 pipe bombs. No one was injured in the bomb spree because federal authorities were able to intercept the packages before they exploded.

“Sayoc’s alleged conduct put numerous lives at risk,” said Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. “It was also an assault on a nation that values the rule of law, a free press, and tolerance of differences without rancor or resort to violence.”

The indictment also calls for Mr. Sayoc to forfeit all assets used to conduct or conceal the alleged crimes and called for a similar forfeiture by “any entity or organization engaged in planning or perpetrating” the alleged attacks.

Prior to Friday’s indictment, Mr. Sayoc had been accused in a criminal complaint that included five federal charges. Those charges included illegal mailing of explosives and making threats against former U.S. presidents, among others.

Since his arrest last month, Mr. Sayoc has been held without bail in New York. An arraignment on the new charges has not yet been set.





