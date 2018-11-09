CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a deserted suburban St. Louis field.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Ray Ellis also was sentenced Thursday to an additional 11 years for armed criminal action and evidence tampering. He’ll serve that after serving the life term for second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Monica Sykes.
She disappeared in October 2016 in Berkeley. Ellis‘ car was found burning a week later. But Sykes’ body wasn’t found until February 2017 in Kinloch.
Prosecutors say Ellis confessed to a friend that he killed Sykes and that he and his brother burned the car because her blood was in it.
Ellis‘ defense lawyer said police arrested the wrong man.
