ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan special education teacher who reached a plea deal in connection with alleged student abuse is serving probation.

Steve Hiller, Washtenaw County chief assistant prosecutor, says Lisa Mannor, a former teacher at Burns Park Elementary in Ann Arbor, pleaded no contest in September to assault and battery. The Ann Arbor News reports an original charge of fourth-degree child abuse was dropped.

Records show she was sentenced last month. She’s prohibited from teaching in person for two years.

Tiffany Massey, a former special education teacher’s assistant, was sentenced in August to a year of probation after being convicted of assault and battery.

The charges stemmed from 2016, when prosecutors alleged Mannor struck a student in the head and Massey kicked a student in the same classroom at Burns Park Elementary.

___

Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor





