MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A Minot man who admitted sexually assaulting a baby and a toddler has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.
Thirty-two-year-old Timothy Sprenger in October admitted sexually abusing a 6-month-old baby on one occasion and a different child between the age of 1 and 3 about 30 times.
Authorities said the crimes happened years ago while Sprenger was a baby sitter and were detailed in a journal Sprenger kept that was discovered by his brother last year.
The Minot Daily News reports that prosecutors agreed not to seek a life sentence in return for Sprenger’s guilty pleas.
___
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.