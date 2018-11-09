Two weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning people that a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey products is ongoing, with at least one death and more than 100 people sickened in the multistate outbreak.

The CDC has yet to identify a single source of the outbreak but has identified the particular strain called “Salmonella Reading” in live turkeys, raw turkey pet food and raw turkey product. They believe the outbreak to be widespread in the turkey industry.

At least one person has died in California and approximately 164 people are ill across 35 states. At least 64 people were hospitalized.

Interviews with ill people indicate they ate different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different locations, making it difficult for investigating authorities to pinpoint a single source.

Illnesses were first reported to the CDC beginning Nov. 20, 2017. At least 44 of the ill people interviewed confirmed eating turkey products that were purchased raw, including ground turkey, turkey pieces and whole turkey.

“Also, 3 of the 85 ill people interviewed became sick after pets in their home ate raw ground turkey pet food. Three of the 85 ill people interviewed worked in a facility that raises or processes turkeys, or lived with someone who did,” the CDC statement said.

The Food and Drug Administration hasn’t released any reports of recalls of turkey products. However, since March, it has issued 12 voluntary recalls for pet food products containing turkey products with the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

Symptoms of salmonella typically appear within 12 to 72 hours of infection and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. These can last between four and seven days.

Most people recover without treatment, but in some severe cases, antibiotics are needed to control the infection. Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk for serious infection.

The CDC recommends cooking raw turkey products to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill harmful germs, and leftovers should be reheated to the same temperature. The CDC does not recommend washing raw poultry products before cooking, as germs in raw poultry juices can spread to other areas and foods.

To reduce the spread and infection of salmonella, the CDC recommends washing hands before and after preparing or eating food.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.