HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have responded to reports of an active shooter at a high school.
Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office tells WECT-TV that the scene at Topsail High School remains active, and there were no immediate reports of injuries Friday.
The Pender County school district confirmed several schools in the surrounding area are on lockdown. The buses headed for Topsail elementary, middle and high schools were redirected to a local grocery store.
Reports of an active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. No other details have been released.
Topsail High School is located near the coast in Hampstead, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wilmington.
___
Information from: WECT-TV, http://www.wect.com/
___
• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.