HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have responded to reports of an active shooter at a high school.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office tells WECT-TV that the scene at Topsail High School remains active, and there were no immediate reports of injuries Friday.

The Pender County school district confirmed several schools in the surrounding area are on lockdown. The buses headed for Topsail elementary, middle and high schools were redirected to a local grocery store.

Parents who wish to pick up their bus riding student will be able to do so at Lowe’s Foods. All staff at Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle, and Topsail High please report to Lowe’s Foods. — Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018

Reports of an active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. No other details have been released.

Topsail High School is located near the coast in Hampstead, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wilmington.

