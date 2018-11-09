PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a street shooting in Philadelphia has left a teenage boy dead and two other people hospitalized.

But it’s not yet clear what sparked the shooting, which happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say all three victims were on the sidewalk when two men walked up and began firing dozens of shots.

A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy who was shot once in the stomach remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition, while a 20-year-old man who was hit in the leg was in stable condition.

Further details about the shooting, including what type of weapon was used, have not been disclosed.





