YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - Yankton police have arrested a high school student who allegedly made a threat against the school.
The Daily Press & Dakotan reports that buildings in the school district were put on lockdown Thursday morning following the threat. Superintendent Wayne Kindle says it involved an online post about a shooting at school.
Police detained the student off campus and arrested the student for allegedly making a terroristic threat. It wasn’t immediately clear how old the student was.
