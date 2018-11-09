By - Associated Press - Friday, November 9, 2018

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - Yankton police have arrested a high school student who allegedly made a threat against the school.

The Daily Press & Dakotan reports that buildings in the school district were put on lockdown Thursday morning following the threat. Superintendent Wayne Kindle says it involved an online post about a shooting at school.

Police detained the student off campus and arrested the student for allegedly making a terroristic threat. It wasn’t immediately clear how old the student was.

