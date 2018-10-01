HOBART, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a person fired shots in a northwestern Indiana store parking lot, injuring two people.

The shooting happened Sunday night outside a Walmart in Hobart near a shopping mall. Some people took shelter inside the store afterward.

Commander Don Foley of the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force says one person shot at several people. Authorities were investigating the circumstances, but Foley says it’s believed to be an “isolated incident.” He says surveillance footage shows a person of interest in the shooting.

Cynthia Batista, of Merrillville, was in the store’s self-checkout lane with her daughter when she heard gunshots. She tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that everyone started running toward the back of the store and employees ushered them into a breakroom, where they stayed for about an hour.





