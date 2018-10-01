NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for Cardi B says the rapper has received a summons in connection with a fight at a New York strip club.

Attorney Jeff Kern said outside a Queens police station on Monday that he’s “aware of no evidence” that Cardi B “caused anybody any harm.”

Cardi B smiled as she left the police station but did not comment.

Police say she and her entourage were present at around 3 a.m. Saturday when a dispute occurred at the club.

They say chairs and bottles were thrown and two bartenders were hit with debris.

Investigators say the fracas may have involved a romantic dispute.





