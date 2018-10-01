WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) - Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman found shot inside a Rhode Island home a murder-suicide.

Woonsocket police have scheduled a Monday news conference to discuss the Sunday shootings.

Police Chief Thomas Oates III says officers responded to the home just before 11 a.m. after getting reports of gunfire.

They tried to make contact with the people inside, but when they got no response, officers forced their way in and found the bodies of a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s.

A 7-year-old boy was also found in the home but he was unharmed.

The child was examined as a precaution and is in the custody of relatives.

No names have been released.





