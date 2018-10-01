FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Flagstaff say they’re investigating the death of a New Mexico woman.
They say the body of 32-year-old Vanessa Lee was found Sunday afternoon in the Rio De Flag area.
Police say a citizen discovered the body and notified police.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
