Monday, October 1, 2018

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Flagstaff say they’re investigating the death of a New Mexico woman.

They say the body of 32-year-old Vanessa Lee was found Sunday afternoon in the Rio De Flag area.

Police say a citizen discovered the body and notified police.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.


