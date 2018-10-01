BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) - Several hundred runners gathered in the hometown of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts over the weekend to honor her memory with a run.

The Des Moines Register reports the run on Sunday in the east-central Iowa town of Brooklyn helped raise more than $20,000. The money will benefit University of Iowa students studying children’s psychiatry.

Mollie Tibbett’s older brother, Jake Tibbetts, encouraged participants to enjoy the run the way his sister would have.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbettts vanished while out for a run in Brooklyn on July 18. Her body was found in a cornfield more than a month later.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ stabbing death.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com





