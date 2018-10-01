The FBI has interviewed a woman who Christine Blasey Ford said attended the same party where Ford said she was attacked by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the 1980s.

An attorney for Leland Keyser says she was questioned by FBI agents Saturday. The lawyer, Howard Walsh, isn’t providing any additional details about the interview.

Walsh has said his client doesn’t know Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party with him. He has said Keyser believes Ford’s account but is “unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question.”

President Donald Trump ordered the FBI on Friday to reopen Kavanaugh’s background investigation after several women, including Ford, accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.





