MANORVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Police say one of the Boy Scouts who were hit by a car on Long Island has died.
Suffolk County police said on Monday that 12-year-old Andrew McMorris of Wading River has died at a hospital.
Four teenagers are being treated for injuries, one of them serious. The scouts were struck while walking along the shoulder of a road in Manorville on Sunday afternoon.
The driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
