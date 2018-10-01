OPP, Ala. — A former Alabama head football coach has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself.

Covington Country Sheriff’s Lt. Alan Syler says Mike DuBose accidentally shot himself once in the abdomen Monday while working on his farm north of Opp. Syler says DuBose drove himself to Opp Mizell Memorial Hospital and was airlifted to another hospital in Dothan.

His condition was not immediately clear.

DuBose coached Alabama for four years from 1997-2000. He had also coached high school football in recent years.

DuBose played under Bear Bryant and was part of Alabama’s 1973 national championship team.

He was fired at Alabama after a 3-8 season in 2000 and later was head coach at Millsaps College and worked as a Memphis assistant.





