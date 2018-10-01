ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico sheriff’s deputy is scheduled to make a first court appearance Monday afternoon on accusations he used excessive force when authorities say he kicked and fractured a suspect’s face earlier this year.

David Priemazon, who is 48 years old and a 15-year veteran of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm, a felony.

Authorities say Priemazon in March engaged in a vehicle chase of a man suspected of driving a car with the wrong license plate. A criminal complaint says that when Priemazon kicked the suspect the act was not carried out for the “purposes of lawful arrest.”

Another deputy reported Priemazon to the department.

Online court documents did not yet list an attorney for Priemazon.





