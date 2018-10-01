HATCHIE BOTTOM, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says an off-duty state trooper has been shot to death, and a suspect has been arrested.

Citing an agency statement, news outlets report 32-year-old trooper Kenneth Joshlin “Josh” Smith and another person were found suffering gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. It says Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other wounded person, 38-year-old Rickie Dale Vick, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It says 43-year-old Troy Anthony Eaton was identified as the suspect and surrendered to law enforcement later that morning. The circumstances are unclear, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

The Clarion Ledger reports Smith’s death follows the Saturday shooting deaths of 35-year-old Brookhaven police patrolman James White and 31-year-old Cpl. Zach Moak.





