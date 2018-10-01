CHICAGO (AP) - Police say two men were fatally shot and two others were shot and wounded during a dispute inside a moving car that ended in gunfire and a rollover crash in downtown Chicago.

The shooting and crash happened around midnight Sunday. Police say five men were inside the car when shots were fired inside it. The driver was shot in the shoulder, lost control and crashed.

Two wounded men ran to a nearby hotel, where security called police.

Police say two men were pronounced dead at a hospital and two were hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth man was being treated for neck and back pain from the crash.

Police got conflicting information about what happened inside the car and were working to determine who fired shots. Two weapons were recovered.





