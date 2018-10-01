ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) - Police in a northern suburb of Atlanta have arrested a teacher they say is accused of molesting and raping a 13-year-old girl.

A Roswell police news release says 32-year-old Preston Paris teaches and coaches at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek. Police say he was arrested at the school before the start of classes Monday. Authorities say he’s charged with child molestation, statutory rape and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Roswell police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Holland says Paris and the 13-year-old met online. She says an investigation revealed that the crimes occurred within the city limits of Roswell.

Fulton County Schools spokeswoman Cierra Boyd says Paris was immediately separated from their district following the allegations.

It’s unclear if Paris has a lawyer who could comment.





