CINCINNATI (AP) - Police officers and citizens who helped protect others and save lives when a man fatally shot three people and injured two in a bank lobby will be recognized at an event in Cincinnati.

The Sept. 6 shooting occurred inside the lobby of the Fifth Third Center on Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati. The shooter was killed by police.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac is hosting the recognition event Monday on Fountain Square. Isaac said in a statement that the dedication and quick action of responders ultimately saved the lives of countless others.

Police aren’t sure why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire inside the Fifth Third building. Florida court records show family members had fought years ago to get him committed to a mental health facility.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.