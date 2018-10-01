RENO, Nev. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt says he was a “reckless and foolish” teen when he was arrested for assaulting a police officer more than 20 years ago in Virginia.

Records obtained by the Reno Gazette Journal from the city of Alexandria show the Nevada attorney general was taken into custody for underage drinking in 1996.

According to the report, a 17-year-old Laxalt was drinking at a woman’s house when officers were called.

Laxalt told the newspaper Saturday that he “reacted the wrong way” and tried to keep police from coming into the home.

He says that and other alcohol-related incidents prompted him to get sober.

Laxalt has been public about his struggle with alcoholism. He was arrested for DUI in Virginia in 1997 and entered rehab at age 18.

