SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police are searching for a man who robbed a casino over the weekend.
Authorities say the man entered the Empire Casino about 9 a.m. Sunday and demanded money. He implied he had a gun but didn’t display one.
The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.