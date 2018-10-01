By - Associated Press - Monday, October 1, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police are searching for a man who robbed a casino over the weekend.

Authorities say the man entered the Empire Casino about 9 a.m. Sunday and demanded money. He implied he had a gun but didn’t display one.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.


