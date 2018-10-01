COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man has died after he was found in front of his home with several gunshot wounds.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department told news outlets the man was found in front of his home northwest of Columbia around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name has not been released.

Deputies have not released a possible motive in the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.





