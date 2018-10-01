NEW YORK (AP) - A fugitive suspected of firing a gun at police officers in a hospital in upstate New York has been captured in New York City.

Police say 42-year-old Joshua Stuart was nabbed by U.S. Marshals in Brooklyn on Monday without incident. It happened just hours after police say he robbed a Brooklyn store clerk at gunpoint.

Stuart was considered armed and dangerous when he fled after the shooting early Friday at Ellenville Regional Hospital, in the Catskill Mountains about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Albany.

No one was injured in the gunfire, which occurred in the emergency department and involved a patient.

Stuart’s vehicle was later found in nearby Napanoch.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.