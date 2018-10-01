WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

The sex crimes prosecutor who questioned a California women accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault is explaining why she would not bring criminal charges against the Supreme Court nominee.

Rachel Mitchell writes in a new memo sent to Senate Republicans that she does not believe a “reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the Committee.”

Mitchell is a Phoenix-based sex crimes prosecutor Republicans hired to question Christine Blasey Ford about her claims against Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week. Mitchell argues that that there are inconsistencies in Ford’s narrative and says no one has corroborated her account.

The hearing - which featured testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh - was not a criminal proceeding, but part of the confirmation process for Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

1:50 a.m.

A Yale University classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is disputing Kavanaugh’s characterization of his drinking while in college.

Charles “Chad” Ludington says in a statement issued Sunday that Kavanaugh was “a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker.” He also says Kavanaugh was often belligerent and aggressive when drunk.

The FBI has begun investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by an intoxicated Kavanaugh in high school and college, allegations the appeals court judge flatly denies.

One of the three women accusing Kavanaugh, Deborah Ramirez, spoke to FBI agents on Sunday. According to a person familiar with the matter, she detailed her allegation that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s when they were students at Yale.





