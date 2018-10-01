LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on events marking the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 (all times local):

6:10 a.m.

Sunrise is brightening the horizon over Las Vegas, where survivors, victims’ family members, first-responders and elected officials are gathering to mark the anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo are among speakers at a daybreak memorial featuring the release of a flock of doves to honor the 58 people who were killed on Oct. 1, 2017.

Music from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts high school Academy Singers and 58 seconds of silence are scheduled during the remembrance at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater.

The government center also is hosting the Las Vegas Portraits Project. It features artists’ renderings of the people killed at a Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert.

That display continues through Oct. 19, when the works will be presented to victims’ loved ones.

Las Vegas city officials plan to host a prayer vigil beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the plaza in front of City Hall.

1:15 a.m.

It’s been a year since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, and a scheduled speaker at a sunrise ceremony in Las Vegas is calling it a tragedy of grand scale.

Mynda Smith’s sister was one of 58 people killed when a gunman in a high-rise hotel rained gunfire into a crowd of 22,000 attending an open-air country music concert.

Smith started a scholarship fund for victims’ children and says she reached loved ones of almost all the dead. She says that for some, it may be too soon for hearts to be healed.

Survivors, victims’ family members, first-responders and elected officials will offer prayers, songs, speeches and the release of 58 doves as Las Vegas begins a day of memorials and other events.

