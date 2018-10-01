Court documents say Track Palin kicked over a coffee table and tried to avoid getting into a patrol car as authorities arrested him in an assault on a female acquaintance.

An affidavit by Alaska State Troopers says former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s oldest son tried to pull his arm forward when a trooper tried to handcuff him Friday night and then kicked the table, knocking it over.

The document says another trooper pulled him to the ground.

After Palin was cuffed, troopers say they tried to put him in a vehicle but he “was pulling and shoving with his shoulder.” They say he threw his head back toward a trooper’s face, who moved to avoid getting hit. He lost his balance and they both fell down.

The 29-year-old Palin faces misdemeanor charges including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.





