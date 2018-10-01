AYER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman facing charges in the stabbing death of a male relative is heading to court.
Authorities say 26-year-old Laqwanda Villaronga is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Police say officers went to an apartment in Ayer just after 1 p.m. Friday in response to a 911 call.
There they found 24-year-old Jonathan Merritt with an apparent stab wound to the torso. He was transported to Nashoba Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say Villaronga stabbed Merritt with a kitchen knife during an altercation.
The exact relationship between the suspect and victim was not disclosed, but authorities say they are blood relatives.
