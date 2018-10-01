WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware woman charged with drowning her infant son and his 5-year-old half brother has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge entered the verdict Monday after 30-year-old Kula Pelima waived a jury trial and prosecutors said three experts who had examined her all concluded she was legally insane when she killed the children last year.

Pelima will remain at Delaware’s state-run psychiatric hospital.

Authorities say Pelima, a Liberian who entered the U.S. lawfully, called police last October and said was worried about being deported because the children’s father had been detained by immigration agents. An officer visited Pelima and assured her local authorities would not arrest her.

Pelima called 911 again a few hours later and reported that she had drowned 4-month-old Solomon Epelle and 5-year-old Alex Epelle.





