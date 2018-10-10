ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in northern New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police announced the arrests Wednesday of a 17-year-old and 16-year-old on charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Four others already were arrested in the shooting Thursday night along a heavily travelled route between Santa Fe and Taos.

The teenage girls were arrested late Tuesday, with authorities saying that the younger of the two acknowledged driving a vehicle from which another suspect is accused of opening fire.

State Police say Cameron Martinez, of Espanola, was killed, and three others in a car with him were injured. Authorities say the shooters mistakenly targeted their vehicle.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.