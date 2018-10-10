PHOENIX (AP) - Federal officials say staff members at a Phoenix-area shelter for unaccompanied migrant children physically abused three children, leading to the closure of the shelter.

Southwest Key’s Hacienda del Sol shelter was shut down last Friday, but federal officials did not reveal the reason behind the closure until Tuesday.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the Texas-based federal contractor fired the staffers involved in the Sept. 18 incident.

The agency did not release additional details about the incident or how many staff members were involved.

The Arizona Republic reports the children were all relocated to the company’s other shelters within 10 days.

The closure comes after Arizona officials moved to revoke the licenses for Southwest Key after it missed a deadline to show that employees passed background checks.

