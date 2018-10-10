DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s state House leaders are calling for the resignation of a fellow Democrat arrested years ago for investigation of charges related to domestic violence.

House Speaker Crisanta Duran and Majority Leader KC Becker said in a statement Wednesday they’d spoken with Aurora Rep. Jovan Melton about the arrests, which were reported by The Denver Post.

They said they urged him to resign.

Melton has denied domestic violence claims. He was not convicted of domestic violence in the arrests in 1999 and 2008. He said in a Facebook post that he looked forward to working in the next legislative session.

The Post reported Tuesday Melton pleaded guilty to harassment in a 1999 case involving a girlfriend. He received a 12-month deferred sentence in the case.

A misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a 2008 arrest involving another girlfriend was dismissed.

