FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman is accused of trying to steal a car, threatening to drink deputies’ blood and hiding a knife in her buttocks.

Citing a criminal complaint, news outlets reported Tuesday 37-year-old Jackie Fullmer tried to take a man’s car keys, armed with a hatchet and knife.

A chase ensued when deputies found her nearby. A deputy shot Fullmer with a stun gun when she ran at his cruiser with the hatchet in hand. She threatened to stab deputies in the neck and watch their “blood drain as she drank it” while being transported.

The hidden knife was found during booking. She acknowledged using it to cut a seat belt in the cruiser.

She’s charged with attempted robbery and threats of terroristic acts. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.





