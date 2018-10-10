DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors say a former Pennsylvania township official and his girlfriend spiked a woman’s drink and used a hidden camera to take sexually explicit photographs of her while she was unconscious.

Lawrence Weinstein and Kelly Drucker are charged with false imprisonment, invasion of privacy, recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy and violations of the Pennsylvania Wiretap Act. They surrendered to Bucks County detectives Tuesday.

Weinstein is a lawyer who left his job as a Northampton Township Supervisor last month.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the plot came to light after Drucker’s ex-husband noticed his teenage daughter had been given her mom’s old phone. He discovered the text messages detailing the plan.

Investigators say they found photos on Weinstein’s iPad showing him assaulting another unconscious woman in 2012. He’s facing additional charges in that case.

No attorney information is available for them.





