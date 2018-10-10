FBI Director Chris Wray says the FBI’s background investigation of new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was limited in scope but that the “usual process was followed.”

Wray is facing questions about the background investigation during a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.

He says that unlike in criminal investigations, the FBI’s authority and scope for background checks is determined by the agency that requested it - the White House in this case.

Wray says the probe into Kavanaugh’s past was limited in scope but that the investigation followed the “standard process for such investigations going back a long ways.”

Wray declined to answer a question from Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, about whether the FBI had investigated whether Kavanaugh had lied to Congress under oath.





