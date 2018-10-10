DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 25.

The Durango Herald reports 57-year-old Mark Redwine made a brief appearance Wednesday in District Court, where a judge set the four-week trial despite defense attorneys’ suggestion that they won’t be ready in time.

Redwine has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son, Dylan.

He’s suspected of killing Dylan in November 2012, shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit from Colorado Springs. According to the indictment, Dylan’s blood was found in Mark Redwine’s living room, washing machine, the bed of his pickup and on some of his clothes.

Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Mark Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir.

