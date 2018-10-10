HONOLULU (AP) - A retired Hawaii firefighter has been convicted of killing an Oahu man in what authorities described as a road rage shooting.

A jury found 73-year-old Darryl Freeman guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and firearm charges in the March 2017 death of 31-year-old Keenyn Pahio.

Prosecutors say Freeman and Pahio had gotten into an argument near a shopping center in Aiea.

Pahio had approached Freeman who was inside his van. Prosecutors say Freeman then pulled out a gun and shot Pahio on the head at point-blank range. Pahio later died at a hospital.

Freeman was arrested at his home a short time later.

Defense attorneys claimed Freeman acted in self-defense.

Freeman is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2019.





